Rishab Shetty-led Kantara Chapter 1 has emerged as a mega blockbuster at the Indian box office. Backed by solid support from the original Kannada and Hindi-dubbed versions, it has amassed a huge collection so far. The film has completed almost four weeks in theatres and is just a few lakhs away from entering the 600 crore club. But before it enters the coveted club, let’s take a look at how the biggie has performed since its opening day, as compared to Yash’s KGF Chapter 2. Keep reading for a detailed report!

KGF Chapter 2 had an epic run back in 2022 and emerged as an all-time blockbuster. While it still holds the record of being the highest-grossing film of Sandalwood, the Kantara prequel has defeated it with several exciting feats. One of the notable feats is the opening-day multiplier, where Rishab Shetty’s biggie has already left the KGF sequel far behind.

KGF Chapter 2 covered a long distance at the Indian box office after a start of 100 crore+

At the Indian box office, KGF Chapter 2 registered a mind-blowing start of 116 crores. After such an earth-shattering start, it went on to score huge and amassed 859.7 crore net in its lifetime run. If a comparison is made between the start and final collection, the magnum opus multiplied its opening day by almost 7.5 times.

Kantara Chapter 1 defeats KGF Chapter 2 in the opening day multiplier battle!

Coming to Kantara Chapter 1, the latest Kannada epic started its journey with a strong score of 61.85 crores. After a solid start, it has earned an estimated 599.13 crore net at the Indian box office in 28 days. If a comparison is made, the film enjoyed an over 9.5X opening day multiplier. As we can clearly see, the Rishab Shetty starrer is clearly dominating over Yash’s magnum opus.

More about Kantara Chapter 1

The latest Kannada magnum opus is helmed by Rishab Shetty, and it also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles. It was theatrically released on October 2, 2025. It was reportedly made on a budget of 125 crores.

