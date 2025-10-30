Regretting You is the latest romance drama to be released, earning modest numbers at the box office. However, it has received drastically contrasting reviews on the aggregate site and has now surpassed the domestic haul of a Daniel Craig-starrer movie with 63% higher ratings. It has achieved this feat in less than a week and might emerge as a sleeper hit at the end of its theatrical run. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film was directed by Josh Boone, who directed The Fault in Our Stars; hence, there are expectations for it. He has also directed movies, including The New Mutants and Stuck in Love. Based on Colleen Hoover’s 2019 novel, the film is staying below the daily collections of Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc at #2. It is also getting steep competition from Black Phone 2.

How much has the film earned in North America after five days?

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Regretting You collected $1.8 million on its first discounted Tuesday in North America, up 24.1% from Monday. Therefore, after five days of release, the romance drama has hit the $16.98 million cume at the box office in North America. The romance drama has surpassed films like Drop and The Roses at the domestic box office.

Surpasses Daniel Craig’s Glass Onion at the domestic box office

Daniel Craig’s Glass Onion was released in 2022 and has stronger ratings than the Colleen Hoover adaptation. On Rotten Tomatoes, the critics gave Glass Onion, 91% and the audience rating stands at 92%. Meanwhile, Regretting You has received just 28% from the critics and 86% from the viewers.

However, the Colleen Hoover adaptation has surpassed the $13.3 million domestic haul of Glass Onion, which the film collected in five days only as it was a limited release. Since Netflix owned its rights, the company wanted to prioritize streaming and not a long theatrical run. It was released just one week before its massive Netflix debut.

Worldwide collection update

Regretting You recently crossed the $25 million mark at the worldwide box office. After the strong discounted Tuesday collection, its global total now stands at $26.98 million. The film starring Mason Thames and Mckenna Grace was released in theaters on October 24.

