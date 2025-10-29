Blumhouse is relieved now that, after a few underperforming films, Black Phone 2 is finally bringing in some profits for them. The film has not only achieved its break-even target but has also earned significantly more than that. The horror sequel has a great chance to thrive at the box office this Halloween weekend, as there are no major releases. Scroll below for its budget and break-even update.

How much has Black Phone 2 collected in 11 days at the worldwide box office?

As per Box Office Mojo’s latest data, the Black Phone sequel collected $1.01 million on its second Monday, a decline of 52.5% from last Monday, when it collected $2.1 million at the box office in North America. This Monday, it missed the $50 million milestone at the domestic box office by a whisker. Hence, the domestic collection of the film stands at $49.9 million cume after 11 days.

The international cume of Black Phone 2 stands at $33.1 million after two weekends. Allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection of the Ethan Hawke starrer horror sequel is $83.1 million. It is tracking to earn $100 million milestone on its third three-day weekend at the worldwide box office. The film is set to beat the global haul of A Working Man, starring Jason Statham. It is already a part of the top 40 highest-grossing films of 2025.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $49.9 million

International – $33.1 million

Worldwide – $83.0 million

Black Phone 2 enjoys 11% gain on its break-even target in less than 15 days.

According to several reports, including Variety, the Black Phone sequel was made on a production budget of $30 million. Therefore, based on the 2.5X multiplier rule of the industry, Black Phone 2 had to earn $75 million at the worldwide box office to hit the break-even target. The film has achieved more than the break-even target in less than 15 days. It is now enjoying 11% more gains and is set to earn significantly more than that in the theatrical run.

What is the film about?

The story follows 17-year-old Finn as he tries to navigate life after his traumatic abduction. At the same time, his sister begins having unsettling dreams — receiving calls from a black phone and witnessing terrifying visions of three boys being hunted at a secluded winter camp known as Alpine Lake.

