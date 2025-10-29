Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc’s release expanded beyond the Asian markets this past weekend. The film was also released in the UK and Ireland theaters last Friday. It has opened with strong numbers yet failed to grab the top spot in the box office rankings. The #1 spot has been earned by an unexpected new release. Scroll below for the deets.

Besides the Japanese movie, two other new releases include Regretting You and Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere. Both movies opened much below the Japanese anime movie at the North American box office. The Chainsaw Man movie ruled the #1 spot this weekend, and it continues to stay at the top in North America. It shows how popular the series and this movie are in North America.

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc debuts at #3 in the UK-Ireland box office

According to Comscore’s report via Variety, the latest anime movie landed at #3 in the UK-Ireland box office rankings. The movie collected $1.4 million at the box office in the UK and Ireland. It lost the crown to Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere and Regretting You. For the record, the Jeremy Allen White led movie collected £1.3 million, which is $1.75 million in USD, to achieve the No. 1 rank.

At #2 is Regretting You with its $1.71 million debut weekend collection. However, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc has beaten films like Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie and Black Phone 2 at the box office.

More about the film

In North America, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc is closing in on hitting the $20 million mark and will also beat the lifetime collection of Ne Zha 2, the Chinese blockbuster. The movie takes place after the events of season 1 of the anime, as Denji meets a mysterious girl named Reze. She initially seems sweet and charming, but hides the fact that she is actually the Bomb Devil Hybrid sent to kill Denji and steal his heart. Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc was released on October 24.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: One Battle After Another North America Box Office Day 32: Less Than $5M Away From Beating This 2025 Horror Hit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News