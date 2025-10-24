Blumhouse is finally seeing a ray of hope as Black Phone 2 is collecting solid numbers in its dailies. With that, the movie is poised to hit the $50 million milestone. It is Blumhouse’s first film this year to cross this mark worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Some of Blumhouse’s films released this year include The Wolf Man and Drop. They had underwhelming runs at the box office and did not even cross the $45 million milestone worldwide. The Black Phone sequel is the only film in the domestic box office to earn over one million daily; even tentpole films like Tron: Ares and One Battle After Another are failing to achieve that.

Black Phone 2 is on track to hit $50 million mark.

Based on Box Office Mojo’s data, Black Phone 2 is isolated at the top of the domestic box office rankings. The film collected $1.8 million on its first Wednesday, witnessing a decline of 39.2% from its Tuesday discount across 3411 screens in North America. Therefore, the domestic collection of the film stands at $34.39 million cume.

The international total stands at $15.2 million, and allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection is $49.6 million. It is less than $1 million away from hitting the $50 million mark. The film is also set to crack 2025’s top 50 grossers worldwide.

First Blumhouse release of 2025 to cross $45 million

In 2025, Blumhouse has released five movies so far, including Black Phone 2. However, Ethan Hawke‘s horror sequel is the only movie to cross the $45 million mark worldwide. From Wolf Man to M3GAN 2.0, none of the films even crossed $40 million globally, putting Bloomhouse into a gloomy mood.

Check out the worldwide collections of the Blumhouse releases in 2025

Black Phone 2 – $49.6 million M3GAN 2.0 – $39.08 million Wolf Man – $34.1 million Drop – $28.7 million

The Woman in the Yard – $23.3 million

Therefore, Black Phone 2 has become the highest-grossing Blumhouse release of 2025, even before hitting the $50 million mark worldwide. The film had a good start and is expected to perform better in its theatrical run. The Black Phone sequel was released on October 17.

Box Office Summary

North America – $34.4 million

International- $15.2 million

Worldwide – $49.6 million

