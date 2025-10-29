One Battle After Another has been in theaters for a month and has lost screens in North America. However, the movie has its eyes set on surpassing this horror hit of 2025 very soon. The Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer movie is expected to edge closer to the $200 million milestone at the worldwide box office, but it also has domestic battles to win. Keep scrolling for the deets.

According to reports, Paul Thomas Anderson wanted to adapt Thomas Pynchon’s Vineland for a long time. It has finally happened and received immense praise for its screenplay, direction, ensemble cast, action sequences, and actors’ performances. It is also the most expensive film in Anderson’s career.

One Battle After Another’s box office collection in North America after 32 days

According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest entry, One Battle After Another collected $201K on its 32nd day at the box office in North America. It dropped by 44.7% from last weekend and is only running in 1473 screens in North America. Thus, the domestic total of the Leonardo DiCaprio-led action thriller is $65.9 million.

Set to beat Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later

The critically acclaimed Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer is on track to beat the domestic haul of Danny Boyle-helmed 28 Years Later and become the #21 highest-grossing film of the year at the North American box office. Boyle’s Zombie hit collected $70.4 million in its domestic run. The action thriller is less than $5 million away from beating 28 Years Later domestically and edges closer to the 2025 top 20 grossers list.

One Battle After Another will have to surpass Elio’s $72.98 million domestic haul to break into the domestic top 20 of 2025. Leonardo DiCaprio’s film is expected to achieve this feat this weekend.

Worldwide collection update

One Battle After Another’s global total stands at the $180.3 million mark worldwide and will soon hit the $200 million mark. It might be the film’s final major milestone at the worldwide box office. Since it has the star power, the film can enjoy a Halloween boost this weekend and pick up some pace at the box office. Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn‘s action thriller was released on September 26.

Box office summary

North America – $65.9 million

International – $114.4 million

Worldwide – $180.3 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Tron: Ares North America Box Office Day 18: On Track To Beat a Critically Acclaimed But Underperforming Rival, One Battle After Another

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News