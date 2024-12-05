Sean Penn has slammed the Oscars in an unhinged rant while at the Marrakech Film Festival. He received a career tribute in the event. The 64-year-old, who was also seen casually smoking at the event, blasted the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) for “limiting imagination.”

Sean Penn Slammed The Oscars For ‘Extraordinary Cowardice’

“The Academy have exercised really extraordinary cowardice when it comes to being part of the bigger world of expression, and in fact, have largely been part of limiting the imagination and very limiting of different cultural expressions,” Penn said at a press conference, as he looked exhausted holding the microphone in one hand and resting the other against his face.

Penn continued his rambling, stating that ceremonies like the Oscars should best be seen as “television shows first” rather than measures of artistic value. “So I don’t… get very excited about what we’ll call the Academy Awards (except for) when a film like The Florida Project, or I’m Still Here, or, you know, Emilia Perez, of the things that are likely to happen this year,“ the Mystic River star continued.

Sean Penn Voiced His Support For Ali Abbasi’s Donald Trump Movie The Apprentice

According to The Mirror, Penn also commented on the controversy surrounding Ali Abbasi’s The Apprentice. The movie stars Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump and Jeremy Strong as his lawyer Roy Cohn.

“When something sneaks through, it’s to be celebrated,” Penn told the critics. “It’s jaw-dropping how afraid this business of mavericks is of a great film like that. One with great, great acting,” he added. The actor further shared, “(It’s amazing) that they too can be as afraid as a piddly little Republican congressman.”

Sean Penn addressed the crowd while accepting his award honoring his career, “For those of you with any familiarity with me and what has been my life, you’ll understand that I don’t often miss the opportunity to say an opinion.”

The actor’s criticism of the Academy’s nomination process follows his encouragement for others to be as “politically incorrect as their heart desires.” Penn’s statement came after making a red carpet debut with girlfriend Valeria Nicov ahead of the festival’s gala on Saturday night.

