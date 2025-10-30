Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla in key roles, is approaching its end at the Indian box office. The film has been in theatres for almost six weeks now, and its pace has slowed down significantly. Despite several new releases arriving in theatres, it managed to attract the audiences and is still keeping the scoreboard ticking. In the meantime, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of its predecessor, Jolly LLB 2, thus becoming the highest-grossing film in the franchise. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Bollywood legal comedy drama was theatrically released on September 19, 2025. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. While all the actors were praised for their performances, the overall film was hailed for addressing social issues while maintaining its humor intact. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed favorable word-of-mouth.

How much did Jolly LLB 3 earn at the Indian box office in 41 days?

Jolly LLB 3 started its run on a good note, and though it witnessed a significant drop after the first weekend, it managed to maintain a decent pace in the long run. Talking about the latest update, the film raked in 5 lakh on its sixth Wednesday, day 41. Overall, it has earned an estimated 117.06 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, it stands at 138.13 crore gross.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 74 crores

Week 2 – 29 crores

Week 3 – 7.3 crores

Week 4 – 3.94 crores

Week 5 – 2.09 crores

Day 36 – 10 lakh

Day 37 – 20 lakh

Day 38 – 25 lakh

Day 39 – 6 lakh

Day 40 – 7 lakh

Day 41 – 5 lakh

Total – 117.06 crores

Becomes the franchise’s highest-grossing film!

With 117.06 crores in the kitty, Jolly LLB 3 has just surpassed Jolly LLB 2 (117 crores) to become the highest-grossing film of the franchise. As the film has almost exhausted its run, it is heading for a lifetime collection of below 118 crores.

Take a look at the Indian box office collection of the Jolly LLB movies (highest to lowest):

Jolly LLB 3 – 117.06 crores (still running) Jolly LLB 2 – 117 crores Jolly LLB – 32 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Baahubali – The Epic Box Office: Tollywood’s Biggest Re-Release Opening Achieved Through Pre-Sales Alone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News