Kantara: Chapter 1 has emerged as a massive success at the worldwide box office. Backed by solid buzz on the ground level, the film registered a strong start, and subsequently, its content took center stage. While the performance in the Telugu version slowed down much earlier than expected, other versions did well, especially Kannada and Hindi. In the recent development, it crossed a mega milestone of 800 crore gross, thus taking itself a step closer to beating Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Kantara: Chapter 1 earn at the worldwide box office in 25 days?

Despite new Indian films running alongside, the Kannada biggie is still enjoying the attention of the audience. Speaking about the domestic collection, it has amassed a staggering 589.5 crore net in 25 days. Including GST, the gross domestic collection is 695.61 crores. From here, it will take another 3-4 days to reach the major milestone of 600 crore net.

In the overseas market, Kantara: Chapter 1 has earned an estimated 110.3 crore gross, as per Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 25-day worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 805.91 crore gross. With this, it has become the second Kannada film to enter the 800 crore club after KGF Chapter 2. It’s really a proud moment for Rishab Shetty and the team!

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 589.5 crores

India gross – 695.61 crores

Overseas gross – 110.3 crores

Worldwide gross – 805.91 crores

All set to dethrone Chhaava soon!

With 805.91 crores in the kitty, Kantara: Chapter 1 is just 21.16 crores away from beating Chhaava (827.06 crores). By beating Chhaava, the film will become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. Whenever it happens, it will be a huge feat, and the magnum opus is expected to remain at the top as no other film in 2025 is likely to challenge the collection.

After dethroning Chhaava, the biggie is likely to end its global run below 845-840 crore gross.

