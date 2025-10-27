Telusu Kada, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, and Srinidhi Shetty in key roles, has failed to leave a mark during its theatrical run. Released amid decent expectations, the film has failed to make even respectable earnings. It’s already a huge failure, and it recently concluded its second weekend on a dismal note. While the numbers have been disappointing so far, is it on track to become the biggest post-COVID failure for Siddhu? Let’s discuss it below!

How much did Telusu Kada earn at the Indian box office in 10 days?

The Telugu romantic drama opened to mixed reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it fared with mixed word-of-mouth. Due to this, it never grew after a slow start. In the opening week itself, its fate was locked with a low collection of 8.27 crores. Things worsened in the second weekend, as it earned only 66 lakh.

Overall, Telusu Kada has earned an estimated 8.93 crore net at the Indian box office in 10 days, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection is 10.53 crore. Considering the poor trend, the film is expected to exit theaters after the ongoing second week.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 2.1 crores

Day 2 – 1.84 crores

Day 3 – 1.66 crores

Day 4 – 1.05 crores

Day 5 – 81 lajh

Day 6 – 46 lakh

Day 7 – 35 lakh

Day 8 – 12 lakh

Day 9 – 27 lakh

Day 10 – 27 lakh

Total – 8.93 crores

To become Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s biggest failure post-COVID?

Currently, Telusu Kada stands at 8.93 crores, and it is likely to conclude its run at around 10 crores. Since the film was reportedly made on a budget of 45 crores, it will fail to recover 35 crores of its cost and end up facing a deficit of 77.77%. This way, it could become Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s biggest failure post-COVID by facing more deficit than Jack.

Released in April 2025, Jack earned only 7.91 crore net at the Indian box office, against a reported budget of 35 crores. It turned out to be a big flop and suffered a deficit of 77.4%.

