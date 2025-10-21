Telusu Kada, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, and Srinidhi Shetty in key roles, is failing to make the most of its theatrical run. Despite the weekend and festive season of Diwali, it didn’t rake in good numbers. In the first 4 days, it has earned less than 7 crores at the Indian box office, which clearly indicates its underperformance. With such a run, Siddhu is clearly aiming at a big flop. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Reception of the film

The Tollywood romantic drama opened to mixed reviews from critics. While it has been praised for good performances by the leading actors and an interesting plot, it is facing criticism for a loose second half and an uneven screenplay. Even among the audience, there’s no urgency, and word-of-mouth is mixed. This has resulted in a disappointing total so far.

How much did Telugu Kada earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

During the first weekend, Telusu Kada did a business of just 5.6 crores. On day 4, it remained steady and added 1.05 crores to the kitty. Overall, it has earned an estimated 6.65 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection is 7.84 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 2.1 crores

Day 2 – 1.84 crores

Day 3 – 1.66 crores

Day 4 – 1.05 crores

Total – 6.65 crores

Second consecutive flop loading for Siddhu Jonnalagadda?

While there’s no official confirmation about the same, it is learned that Telusu Kada was reportedly made on a budget of 45 crores. Against this cost, it has earned only 6.65 crore net so far, thus recovering only 14.77% of its budget. To enter the safe zone, it must earn 45 crore net at the Indian box office, which is unlikely to happen considering the current trend.

So, Siddhu Jonnalagadda is heading towards his second consecutive flop after Jack (2025). The actor last tasted success with Tillu Square (2024) and is expected to bounce back with his next, Tillu Cube.

