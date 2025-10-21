Bison Kaalamaadan, starring Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles, is enjoying a good run at the Indian box office. In the first 4 days, the film has displayed winning momentum, with each day exceeding the previous day in collections. Yesterday, on day 4, despite facing a big competition from Dude, it displayed an impressive jump and pulled off the highest single-day collection. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Bison Kaalamaadan earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

The Kollywood sports action drama opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it is enjoying favorable word-of-mouth. Due to this positivity, the film had an upward trend during the opening weekend, with 10.6 crores coming in. On day 4, due to the Diwali holiday, it saw a jump of 33.33% from day 3’s 4.5 crores, and scored 6 crores.

Overall, Bison Kaalamaadan has earned an estimated 16.6 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 19.58 crores. Today, it is likely to cross the 20 crore mark.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 2.7 crores

Day 2 – 3.4 crores

Day 3 – 4.5 crores

Day 4 – 6 crores

Total – 16.6 crores

Recovers over 50% of its budget

While there’s no official confirmation, Bison Kaalamaadan was reportedly made on a budget of 30 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 16.6 crore net so far. If calculated, we can see that the film has already recovered 55.33% of its budget, and in the next few days, it will make a full recovery.

After earning 30 crore net, it will enter the safe zone and then start its journey towards the success tag.

Dhruv Vikram to taste success after 5 years

For those who don’t know, Dhruv Vikram has delivered only one box office success: Adithya Varma (2019). His Mahaan (2020) arrived directly on OTT. So, Bison Kaalamaadan is Dhruv’s second theatrical release, and it is expected to finally give him the much-needed success after five years.

