Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, has emerged victorious at the Indian box office. After a solid opening weekend, it witnessed the biggest single day on day 4. With this, it comfortably recovered its entire budget and made some returns. For Pradeep, it’s his third consecutive successful film, making it a hat-trick of winners for him. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Dude earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

The latest Kollywood romantic comedy film is enjoying decent word-of-mouth among the audience. Due to this, it scored a solid 30.75 crores during the first weekend. Due to the Diwali holiday, it again witnessed an upward trend and earned an estimated 10.8 crores on day 4, which is also the highest single-day collection for the film.

Overall, Dude has earned an estimated 41.55 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 49.02 crores. Very soon, it’ll hit the 50 crore mark in net collection, which will be its first milestone.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 9.75 crores

Day 2 – 10.4 crores

Day 3 – 10.6 crores

Day 4 – 10.8 crores

Total – 41.55 crores

Dude becomes a box office success!

While there’s no official confirmation, Dude was reportedly made on a budget of 35 crores. Against this, it has earned 41.55 crores so far, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 6.55 crores. Calculated further, it equals 18.71% or 19% returns at the Indian box office. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict.

It will become a clean hit once it earns 70 crore net.

Pradeep Ranganathan scores a hat-trick of successful films

With the latest rom-com, Pradeep Ranganathan has delivered his third consecutive box office winner. He debuted with Love Today, which emerged as a big success story. It was followed by the grand success of Dragon earlier this year. His latest film is his third release, and with this, he has scored a hat-trick of winners.

