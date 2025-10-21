Kantara: Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, continues to move ahead after recently entering the 500 crore club at the Indian box office. From the first day to day 19, the film has achieved some huge milestones, and the streak will continue for some more days. In the recent development, it has become the third Indian film to achieve one exciting feat, joining the league of Baahubali 2 and KGF Chapter 2. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Kantara: Chapter 1 earn at the Indian box office in 19 days?

Before we talk about the important feat, let’s discuss the latest collection update. On the third Monday, day 19, the Kannada magnum opus displayed a big jump of 45.52% compared to Friday’s 8.5 crores and earned 12.37 crores. Even if we compare it with Sunday’s 17 crores, it displayed a strong hold by showing a drop of just 27.23%. Clearly, it is benefiting from the Diwali festive season.

Overall, Kantara: Chapter 1 has earned an estimated 535.87 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 632.32 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 337.4 crores

Week 2 – 147.85 crores

Day 16 – 8.5 crores

Day 17 – 12.75 crores

Day 18 – 17 crores

Day 19 – 12.37 crores

Total – 535.87 crores

Joins the league of Baahubali 2 and KGF Chapter 2

As we can see, Kantara: Chapter 1 has emerged as a pan-India winner, and with support from different regions of the country, it has comfortably amassed over 500 crores. To push this tally ahead of the 500 crore mark, four languages have contributed 50 crores or more in net collection.

Yes, you read that right! The magnum opus has scored a fifty of net collection in four versions – Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. With this, it has become the third Indian film to earn 50 crores or more in four languages.

For those who don’t know, Baahubali 2 scored a fifty in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. KGF Chapter 2 scored fifties in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

