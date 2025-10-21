Thamma has kicked off its box office journey on a favorable note. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer registered the sixth-highest advance booking for a Bollywood film in 2025. The romantic horror-comedy has now clocked the 8th highest morning occupancy. Scroll below for the day 1 box office update!

Thamma Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy

According to Sacnilk, Thamma has registered a morning occupancy of 15.76% on day 1. It is a nationwide holiday today due to Diwali, which is helping it drive the desired footfalls to the ticket windows. The word-of-mouth is favorable, so one can only expect a further boost during the evening and night shows.

Aditya Sarpotdar’s directorial also has a massive advantage as there is no prominent competition in theatres. Jolly LLB 3 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari are minting moolah at the lower end. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a word-of-mouth dependent affair. It only has to battle Kantara Chapter 1, which has already completed 3 weeks of box office run. All in all, the romantic horror comedy will be the #1 choice of the audience, so the sky is the limit.

Thamma vs top morning occupancies of 2025 in Bollywood

Thamma remained lower than War 2, Sitaare Zameen Par, and Raid 2, among other Bollywood biggies. However, it beat The Bengal Files and Dhadak 2 to score the 8th highest morning occupancy for a Bollywood film in 2025.

Take a look at the top 10 morning occupancies of 2025 registered by Hindi films on day 1.

Saiyaara: 35.51% Chhaava: 30.5% Baaghi 4: 22.16% Raid 2: 21.23% Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi): 18.36% Sitaare Zameen Par: 16.74% War 2: 16% Thamma: 15.76% The Bengal Files: 15.08% Dhadak 2: 15.02%

20 crore+ opening is loading?

The odds are in favor. The early reviews are positive, and the Diwali holiday will only improve footfalls. Even the advance booking was impressive. Given the current scenario, Thamma could easily cross the 20 crore mark on day 1 at the Indian box office. It will indeed be a dhamakedaar opening for Maddock Films.

