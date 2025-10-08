Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, is winning hearts on Netflix, covering a wider audience spectrum. The film’s viewership spiked in its second week of streaming, and it has also moved up in Netflix’s top 10 weekly list. The film received the audience’s love at the box office when it was released a few months back. Scroll below to find out in detail how the film is performing on Netflix.

It is the standalone sequel to 2018’s Dhadak, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. This film also deals with a hard-hitting subject, reflecting the dark side of our society. Shazia Iqbal directed it, and it delves into caste-based discrimination and social inequality through the lens of a forbidden love story.

Dhadak 2 OTT Verdict Week 2

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri‘s viewership increased in Netflix’s second week of streaming. According to the latest data provided by Netflix, Dhadak 2 gained 2 million views from September 29 to October 5. It is the sixth most viewed non-English film of this week.

The Shazia Iqbal directorial witnessed a 54% hike in viewership in its second week of streaming. Meanwhile, the movie has been watched for 4.8 million hours. It was on the 10th rank in its debut week, but has climbed up in the list to the 6th rank in Netflix’s weekly top 10 list in its second week.

Ruling at #1 in Three Nations

The romance drama is trending in ten countries, meaning it is among Netflix’s weekly top ten list. In the Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, the Triptii Dimri starrer is ruling at #1. The film is expected to gain more views in the upcoming weeks.

Dhadak 2 OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the two-week viewership of the film, along with its viewing hours and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1 : 1.3 million views | 3.2 million viewing hours | Rank 9

: 1.3 million views | 3.2 million viewing hours | Rank 9 Week 2: 2 million views | 4.8 million viewing hours | Rank 6

Total views: 3.3 million views

What is Dhadak 2 about?

The story follows Neelesh, a lower-caste law student, and Vidhi, an upper-caste girl, navigating the challenges of a society divided by caste. Their journey explores the complexities of love, societal expectations, and the courage it takes to defy entrenched social norms. The movie is streaming for free on Netflix.

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the films and shows that arrived on the platform.

