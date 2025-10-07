The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor plotting his take-down of an opponent. Meanwhile, Kyle and Audra’s war approached the point of no return with their constant bickering and taunting. And then last but definitely not least, Jack hid another smart trick up his sleeve.

The plotting, the power moves, the secrets, the deals, and the alliances are about to get messier in the next weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 7, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: October 7, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Nikki settling unfinished business with Jill. With the latter being back in town, there are some serious catch-ups to do. Jill met Cane, and Billy followed by Jack and now it’s time for Nikki. How will this conversation go? What exactly does Nikki have to say to her now?

Is this about what’s happening at the moment with Cane changing the big dynamics of the business world in Genoa City? Or is this about something else? How exactly will Jill respond to what Nikki has to say? On the other hand, Tessa worries about Mariah’s safety. And she has all the rights to.

After months of hiding and being guilty, Mariah revealed that she killed someone. And that was all she shared. Tessa and Mariah’s marriage may be on the rocks, but that doesn’t mean the concern is gone. Tessa is quite worried for Mariah and her safety. How will she deal with his huge unrest?

Is Tessa going to involve Daniel? Or mauve Mariah’s parents, Sharon and Nick? Speaking of whom, Nick questions Phyllis’ alliance with Cane. This is not the first time he has actively warned her about Cane and how he is not someone to trust. But Phyllis is Phyllis, and she is nothing if not stubborn.

She refuses to worry and is assured that this alliance with Cane will bring her the benefits she wants. Nick is still not convinced and is questioning her about the same. How will Phyllis respond? Is she going to reveal some intel and details, or will she keep everything under wraps? Stay tuned for more.

