The previous episode of General Hospital featured the reading of Monica’s will, with dramatic consequences. On the other hand, Drew was on the warpath while Britt felt thrown. Josslyn returned to town after the recent WSB mission. And then last but not least, Isaiah seeked out Portia.

The chaos, the surprise, the planning, the legal wars, the chemistry, and the secrets are about to get more intense quite soon. Here’s what the fans can expect from the October 7, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: October 7, 2025

The episode on Tuesday sees Anna and Chase serving a search warrant, with the investigation getting serious. Things are getting more chaotic as the police force digs deep to find clues. When Anna and Chase come forth with a search warrant, how will Elizabeth deal with this massive surprise?

Are they going to find something in her house that will lead to her being asked to come down to the police station? Up next, Alexis warns Sonny. What exactly is this about, and will Sonny take this advice? Meanwhile, Gio makes a big decision. Is this going to be related to Emma or his parents?

After all, it’s high time to get over it and try to understand Brook Lynn and Dante, who have been nothing but supportive of him taking his time and being surly. Elsewhere, Britt plays hardball. Is this about Josslyn? After all, the former knows about Josslyn working in the WSB, but Carly does not.

When Carly finds out that her boyfriend, Brennan, recruited her daughter, Joss, into the WSB without even asking her and kept it a secret, sending her on dangerous missions for months, things are going to get intense and heated. And then there’s Portia, who gets some major life-changing news.

Portia and Curtis have had quite an unstable marriage, with the two always feuding, especially lately. When they slept together recently, it did not last long as Portia was sick of Curtis and his behavior towards her. She went ahead and slept with Isaiah, and it seems like she might be pregnant now.

But the question is, who is the father? When Tracy lets loose, how exactly will things fare? Emma opens up to Anna. Is she going to get some advice from her? And then last but not least, Justine is holding something back from Sonny. What secrets is she keeping? When will he figure things out?

