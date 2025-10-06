The previous week on Days of Our Lives saw Jeremy returning home and stunning Stephanie by showing up unannounced. Sophia plotted against Johnny and Chanel using intimate pictures of Holly. Thomas discovered that his father, Chad, had been romantically involved with Cat after Rachel informed him.

The drama, confusion, questions, shocking revelations, and more will intensify in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 6, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: October 6, 2025

The first episode of the week features Cat and Rafe making a plan. Both of them have joined hands to expose EJ, and they are ensuring their plotting works out in their favor. Will someone discover this before they have the chance to take action? Is EJ going to figure out Cat and Rafe’s plan?

Up next, Kayla advises Jennifer. Is this related to Cat? It’s no secret that Jennifer does not like her. And why would she, considering Cat pretended to be Jennifer’s daughter Abby not too long ago and is now getting closer to Chad, who is Abby’s widower. Will Kayla’s advice help Jennifer fix things?

Then there’s Thomas, who confronts Chad. Rachel recently told Thomas that his father Chad was not only kissing Cat but is now also officially her boyfriend. Thomas was left surprised by this news and now wants some answers from his father. How will Chad respond to his son about this?

Will he accept that he is now romantically involved with Cat? Will this affect the bond between the father and son? And lastly, Jeremy stuns Stephanie. He is back in town and not too long after, decided to surprise Stephanie by showing up at her place with flowers. She is obviously left quite shocked.

She may have known that Jeremy was coming back, which is why she told the same to her boyfriend Alex, but Jeremy showing up at her door all of a sudden was bound to be shocking for her. What new mess is about to take place now that Stephanie’s former boyfriend, Jeremy, is back in the picture?

Will this cause issues between her and Alex? Will this test their relationship, especially since they recently decided to move in together? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for more!

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 7: Auggie’s Death Twist Changes The DCU, James Gunn Reveals The Dark Future Ahead

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News