The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Ridge and Brooke being shocked to learn that Luna is alive. On the other hand, Li was furious for risking her career to help Luna. Lastly, Will was left devastated, while Electra was heartbroken about the whole Luna pregnancy situation.

From opinions and concerns to sweet moments and future discussions, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, October 6, 2025

The first episode of the week features Will and Electra thinking of each other separately. Will this make them realize how much they care about each other? On the other hand, Finn is caught off guard by Luna. Is he going to find out that his evil estranged daughter was alive all this time?

Tuesday, October 7, 2025

When Taylor is shocked by Ridge’s news, is this going to be about Luna? Deke visits Hope and confesses a supporting opinion. How will the half-siblings feel about reuniting? Will Hope rope Deke in for her line at Forrester Creations? Will his dream of being a designer come true?

Wednesday, October 8, 2025

When Luna explains to Finn why she is living with Bill, how will he react to the mess that happened recently? In an emotional meeting, Li expresses to Ridge the error of her ways. Is she regretting keeping Luna alive? Deke is concerned about how long he can withhold information from Hope.

Thursday, October 9, 2025

When Ridge, Bill, Katie, Taylor, and Finn argue about what should be done with Luna, out of house arrest or prison, what will they decide? Electra and Ivy have a stirring conversation about Will and what to do moving forward. What choice will Electra make about the future of her relationship with Will?

Friday, October 10, 2025

The final episode of the week features Will and Electra sharing a sweet moment. Will this bring them closer together amidst the mess? Bridget arrives at Katie and Bill’s, which alarms Luna. Is it time for the paternity test? And lastly, Taylor and Brooke agree that before Steffy is told, Luna is safely behind bars. Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to find out how things ultimately fare!

