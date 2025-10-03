With seven episodes already out, the second season of James Gunn’s Peacemaker series has just one episode left. Earlier today, Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 7, titled “Like a Keith in the Night,” aired, and things couldn’t get more interesting. The episode featured a shocking ending that left fans wanting more. Here’s what the ending means for the show, along with three interesting Easter eggs that every DCU fan should know.

Note: Major Spoilers Ahead for Peacemaker Season 2

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 7 Ending Explained

In the penultimate episode, when Auggie and Keith learn the truth about Peacemaker, the titular anti-hero is confronted by his brother. That’s when Harcourt, Adrian, Eagly, and Judomaster intervene to help their friend. In the ensuing fight, Keith is seriously injured, and John Cena’s character spirals into guilt. They somehow make it back to their original dimension but find themselves surrounded by A.R.G.U.S. agents. Chris ultimately saves his friends but surrenders himself and the QUC device to Rick Flag Sr., who arrests him as the episode comes to an end.

#Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 7 This is easily John Cena’s BEST performance! pic.twitter.com/aqjIFL5MuJ — bbumblebee 🐝 (@mr_B127) October 3, 2025

The Episode 7 ending highlights two important aspects. First, Peacemaker is now in custody and potentially facing harsh punishment. Will he be able to escape with the help of the 12th Street Kids? Or, more importantly, does he even want to?

The second key aspect is Keith’s fate. Despite his injuries, he is shown to have somehow survived the attack by the 12th Street Kids. It seems he is determined to avenge his father and brother’s deaths, no matter the cost. Perhaps he’ll find a way to cross dimensions and confront Chris. Whether this confrontation unfolds in the Season 2 finale remains to be seen.

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 7 Easter Eggs

1. Signs of Nazi WWII Victory

The seventh episode of Peacemaker Season 2 is packed with numerous hints suggesting an alternate reality in which the Nazis won the Second World War, and the massive impact it would have had. For example, viewers can spot a huge mural of Hitler inside the A.R.G.U.S. premises, multiple copies of his autobiography Mein Kampf on several desks, and even a Nazi-themed American flag. Interestingly, Peacemaker himself didn’t notice most of these disturbing signs earlier, and the dark reality of this universe.

So a mural of a LeBron fan showed up in the new Peacemaker episode… pic.twitter.com/NabzWAHr1r — TheAssassinGoat (@TheAssassinGoat) October 3, 2025

2. Iconic Terminator Dialogue

Robert Patrick, who plays Peacemaker’s father Auggie, is also famous for portraying the main villain in James Cameron’s sci-fi classic Terminator 2: Judgment Day. In one scene of Episode 7, Chris and Harcourt are apprehended by the cops but are saved by Keith and Auggie Smith. That’s when Auggie delivers the line: “If you two want to live, you come with us now.” This is a playful nod to the iconic Terminator 2 dialogue: “Come with me if you want to live.”

Also also, and this is not a surprise, Robert Patrick killed it in this episode. The way he brought humanity and genuine heart to the character, while still having commanding and scary presence when needed (like when he talked to Fitzgibbon at the door) was fantastic. #Peacemaker pic.twitter.com/fb9yriRvlj — Pavol Matula (@pavol_matula) October 3, 2025

3. Superman Reference

Episode 7 also includes multiple references to James Gunn’s Superman reboot. In one scene, Rick Flag Sr. interacts with Sydney Happersen, a brilliant LuthorCorp scientist and rift expert who helps track Peacemaker and his portal. Additionally, the LuthorCorp command center, previously seen in James Gunn’s Superman movie, makes an appearance in this episode, further connecting the series to the larger DCU.

They brought back that guy who worked for Lex Luthor! Love the world building sm👀👌🏽 #Peacemaker pic.twitter.com/4F7h53D4hb — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎//💥⏳ 💍💫 (@giselleb1234) October 3, 2025

What Is Peacemaker Season 2 About?

In the new season, John Cena reprises his role as Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker, who discovers a more desirable alternate world where his brother and father are alive and he is celebrated as a true superhero as he battles new foes and confronts his own shortcomings. The series also features Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, and Frank Grillo, among other actors.

Peacemaker Season 2 – Official Trailer

