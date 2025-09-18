The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful featured Will and Bill intervening on behalf of Luna. After all, things got heated quickly when Li found out that despite her attempts to save Luna’s life, she sneaked out and r*ped Will days after recovering. She was left furious and disgusted.

Li called her rotten and evil and strangled her before the others jumped in to avoid Luna dying at her hands. Here’s what the fans can expect from the September 18, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: September 18, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Luna making her play in front of the Forresters and Logans. Despite constantly plotting, threatening people, and doing the most heinous acts, Luna keeps avoiding the consequences of her actions. She has murdered and kidnapped people, plus framed others for it.

Luna has shot people, drugged them, and the latest addition to her list of crimes is spiking Will’s drink and then assaulting him. Not only did she take advantage of him, but she was also proud of it. He thought it was his girlfriend, Electra, and was shocked when he later found out it was Luna who did it.

Will was even more baffled at seeing her alive because Li had claimed that she was dead and took her away to help her recover, while everyone else thought she had died. And now the fallout is happening. Will told the truth to his parents, and now the major confrontation has actually happened.

Li almost killed Luna before others stopped her. But now Luna has other moves to attain what she wants. She claims that she is pregnant with Will’s baby. Is she telling the truth, or is this another one of her tricks and manipulation tactics? It won’t be too surprising if she fakes that as well.

Luna is well-versed in cheating, and to get what she wants, she is willing to go as far as possible. She might as well get a fake test to delude the others into thinking she is pregnant. Later, she can fake medical reports to keep an edge over everyone. But for how long will she keep things going?

Will someone figure the truth out soon, or will this be stretched till the end? What exactly is in store for Luna and Will next? And what about Electra? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to know more!

