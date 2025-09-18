Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 4 Part 1’s Japanese version reached its conclusion this Tuesday. Most of the arc centered around the Fukushima trip, which brought fewer private moments and dates while gathering every major character in a confounding and claustrophobic setting.

Once again, the mid-season finale arrived and left doors open as fans wonder what the future holds. But before looking ahead, let’s examine where Season 4 of Rent-A-Girlfriend has left Kazuya and Mizuhara’s slow burn romance for now.

Routine, Promise Time, And Girlfriend

Rent-A-Girlfriend’s fourth season began following the successful premiere of the crowdfunded indie film Kazuya Kinoshita produced starring Chizuru Ichinose, aka Mizuhara. Her grandmother’s death added vulnerability to her character, making her treat her rental boyfriend with kindness.

In the first three episodes, Mizuhara has consecutive non-rental dates with Kazuya, and ends up asking whether he loves her. From this point, Kazuya attempts to confess his love only to face interruptions in the most hilarious ways.

Ruka Aims To Incite Season’s Biggest Twist

Kazuya’s “trial” girlfriend, Ruka, decides to prevent his confession, barging into his home and forcibly kissing him. After the trio receives an invitation from Kazuya’s grandmother, Nagomi, for a Hawaiian resort trip, Ruka suspects Chizuru might share his feelings. She throws a condom at Chizuru’s face while spreading the lie that she and Kazuya have consummated their relationship.

Mami’s Stalker Persona Take Control Of The Situation

Mami, Kazuya’s ex-girlfriend, cozies up to his grandmother and best friend Kibe while bent on exposing the lead couple’s rental relationship. She digs for the truth, stalks them, and aims to frame Kazuya as a stalker while pretending to help Chizuru.

Chizuru rejects the claim, knowing Mami lacks concrete evidence and doesn’t realize they are neighbors, which explains why their relationship developed in such a complicated manner.

Hawaiian Trip Brings Bad Apples and Melons

A precarious situation develops during the trip when many people, including Kubarashi, Kibe, and Mami, surprisingly join the Kinoshita family. Taking baby steps toward his confession, Kazuya decides to confess to Chizuru, ending up sharing the bedroom with her. As Chizuru avoids confrontation for now, Ruka eventually invites herself to the “sleepover.”

The misunderstanding between Ruka and Kazuya clears after Ruka becomes flustered, and Kazuya spots the two and clarifies things. Chizuru shows more growth when she realizes the trip helps her heal after her loss. She witnesses the kindness of Kazuya’s mother, who tells her not to worry about the family ring. Overhearing this, Mami again interjects, suspecting Chizuru also loves Kazuya.

Critical Point Leads To Final Step Lead, And Then Another Cliffhanger

Mami gives Chizuru an ultimatum to confess the truth to Nagomi, creating a dilemma that stems not solely from emotions but from her client’s wishes. Meanwhile, Kazuya receives unexpected gratitude from his grandmother as well as an apology for undermining him, which tears him apart with guilt. Devastated and attempting to transform the lie into truth, he runs to confess to Chizuru.

In Episode 48, “Paradise and Girlfriend,” the pair still faces their final decision. As Chizuru struggles with what to do, Kazuya finds himself unable to reveal that his relationship with Chizuru was a lie.

Kazuya recalls all the moments he has shared with Chizuru and the lessons she has taught him. Summoning all his courage, he runs determinedly toward the church where Chizuru waits. However, preoccupied with Mami’s texts, Chizuru completely dismisses Kazuya, though it is conspicuous that she knows what he was about to ask.

As Kazuya breaks down in tears, Chizuru fails to talk Mami out of going to Nagomi. Fed up with her nice girl mask, Mami extends money and asks Chizuru to work as her rental girlfriend. This is where the episode comes to an abrupt end.

Rent-A-Girlfriend Will Return With Season 5?

While the previous three seasons each comprised 12 episodes, this time Rent-A-Girlfriend was officially announced as split into two halves. Rather than a separate season, the ongoing installment will continue, though its episode count remains unknown. The cliffhanger from Season 4 Episode 12 should resume in Winter 2026 per early speculation, meaning a January release for Part 2 appears likely, though no official announcement has come.

Created by Reiji Miyajima, Kanojo, Okarishimasu has already produced 42 volumes and continues in production, leaving plenty of material and story arcs to continue the series with an actual Season 5. This promises that Rent-A-Girlfriend will likely be on its way after the completion of the ongoing season.

