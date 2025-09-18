It isn’t time to bid goodbye to Belly, Conrad, Jeremiah, and Cousins Beach just yet! While fans braced for an emotional farewell as The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 came to a close, Prime Video announced that the last chapter of Belly’s final journey will be told through a feature film.

Titled The Summer I Turned Pretty: The Movie, this film adaptation, written and directed by Jenny Han, will conclude the story of the hit Prime Video series. Nothing has been revealed about the film’s storyline, but the surprise news was announced during the series finale red carpet celebration in Paris, France.

What Did Jenny Han Say About The Summer I Turned Pretty: The Movie?

Speaking about the upcoming film, Han, who wrote the TSITP novel and directed the series, said, “There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due. I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans.”

More About The Summer I Turned Pretty Trilogy

The Summer I Turned Pretty, adapted from Jenny Han’s best-selling book trilogy, became a global sensation shortly after its debut. Season Three amassed an impressive 25 million viewers worldwide within its first seven days, ranking as Prime Video’s fifth most-watched returning season. The series originally premiered in summer 2022, quickly claiming the #1 spot on the platform during its launch weekend. Season Two followed in 2023 and surpassed expectations, doubling the first season’s viewership in just three days.

At its heart, The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama centered on a teenage girl, Belly, aka Isabella, who is entangled in a love triangle with two brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah. Beyond the romance, the story captures the emotional depth of mother-child relationships, the resilience of lifelong female friendships, and the universal journey of self-discovery. It’s a tender coming-of-age tale that explores first love, heartbreak, and the enduring magic of one unforgettable summer.

Season Three is helmed by showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka, who also executive produce alongside Karen Rosenfelt, Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen of wiip. The series is co-produced by Amazon MGM Studios, and wiip.

