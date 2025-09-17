The previous episode of General Hospital saw Nina finally snapping in front of Willow. On the other hand, Molly confided in Elizabeth about Ric being missing. Meanwhile, Kristina encouraged Cody while Lucas opened up to Ava. And then last but not the least, Emma and Gio got distressing news.

The chaos, the action, the suspicions and the plotting is about to get even more serious in the coming few weeks on the soap opera. Here’s what the fans can expect from the September 17, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: September 17, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Jason delivering somber news. When he thought it was hard dealing with Britt actually being alive and hiding the truth about Josslyn from Curly, things got harder. He just found out about the death of Monica Quartermaine and he is left quite heartbroken about it.

Now he has to report the death and deliver the shattering news to everyone close to Monica. Leslie Charleson, the actress who played the role, passed away earlier this year. This is the soap opera’s attempt to honor and value her. The revelation is surely going to be emotional for long-time viewers.

On the other hand, Chase and Dante compare notes. Have they found out a clue that will help them figure out who the shooter was? Or will they have to find another way instead? Meanwhile, Cody is taken aback. What could this be about? Is this related to Kristina and Ava? Or maybe even Molly?

When Britt has a scratchy encounter, who has she met? Her return to town is not going to be a smooth ride for anyone. People are going to be very shocked that she is still alive and it might even lead to confrontations. Just how the happy reunion between Liesl and Britt turned violent and tense.

Who is she having an encounter with now? Next, Kai makes an alarming realization. Is this about Drew and who shot him? After all, he was there with Trina when he heard shots but he also stole evidence from Drew’s safe. Is he going to get in trouble? Or will he be able to protect himself?

Then there’s Chase who makes a confession to Brook Lynn. Is this about his work or about their delayed decision to adopt a child? Willow issues advice, but to whom? And then lastly, Vaughn worries about Joss’s secret.

