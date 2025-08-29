Season three of The Summer I Turned Pretty is in its final stretch and the eighth episode saw the wedding that never happened. Belly and Jeremiah called the engagement off after a slew of emotional revelations and fans expressed their opinions on the happenings during this dramatic episode.

The episode saw Belly continuing to push her feelings for Conrad down as she thought it was too late for things to change with the wedding almost here. Due to a mix up, Jeremiah got Conrad’s letter and found out that their mother Susannah always rooted for Conrad and Belly to end up together.

He punched Conrad when he was confronted about cheating on Belly and a whole mess of questions and calling each other out ensued. At the end of it all, Jeremiah asked Belly if she still loved Conrad and then told her she cannot marry him to erase the love she will always harbour for Conrad.

With the wedding cancelled, Belly left for Paris to pursue her studies and dreams. At the airport she spots Conrad waiting to board his own flight. The fans had a lot to say about what transpired. One user said, “Conrad is the only one wearing black to the rehearsal dinner he’s like this is their funeral.”

Another joked, “Conrad was vocal about his feelings ONE time & clocked everyone and broke off an engagement that’s prince.” A third pointed out, “Conrad genuinely getting disgusted at the thought of even getting with any woman that isn’t belly and saying she’s the only girl he could ever be with.”

One netizen stated how Jeremiah told Belly that he could have said no to his proposal but conveniently forgot that he shouldn’t have proposed to her in the first place knowing that she loved Conrad and his brother loved her. Another felt they wanted to see Jeremiah’s manipulation be acknowledged.

One user mused, “Theres something so sinister about Jeremiah saying he knew Conrad was in love with Belly this whole time yet he kept doing PDA on purpose in front of Conrad but couldn’t handle BellyConrad holding hands at Thanksgiving, yeah this man is pure evil & disgusting IDGAF.”

Another expressed, “I don’t want just a time jump with her happy and healed, these are real issues and after they’ve depicted them so well I expect them to speak about them,” referring to Belly having lost herself.

