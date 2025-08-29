The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor and Jack trading barbs over family matters as usual. On the other hand, Kyle made a bold move while Victoria worried about her daughter Claire’s future in the aftermath of Cole’s death and all the drama in her relationship with Kyle.

The drama, the conflict, the moves and the alliances are ever evolving and the last few weeks have been proof of the same. Here’s what the fans can expect from the August 29, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: August 29, 2025

The final episode of the week features Nikki making quite a big change at Chancellor. She is the head of the company and she has thus decided to flip things up a bit. Nikki may have been busy with other things but now she is back to her work and focusing on the company and the business side.

What big change could this be about and is it somehow related to Claire? After all, Nikki has been watching her granddaughter go through a lot over the past couple of months especially due to the death of her father Cole and also her romance with Kyle. Is she going to recruit Claire now?

Is this her way of involving Claire in Chancellor? Is this so she can focus on other things and not get absorbed in the whole Kyle and Audra mess? How will Claire react to it? Up next, Amanda returns home to a new assignment.

She is back in the city after a brief disappearance post the France drama.

And she is already getting a new assignment to work on. Could it be from Cane? It wouldn’t be a surprise since she has been his legal representative for a while. Is this Cane’s way of plotting something while ensuring nobody knows about it, least of all Victor? Will Amanda accept this assignment?

Last but not the least, Billy tells Jack about Cane’s latest plan. The brothers don’t always seem to agree on many things but it seems the loyalty runs deeper than it looks. Cane told Billy that their plan is off the table and this sudden, erratic move may have caused warning bells in the mind of Billy.

Is Billy going to warn his elder brother that Cane might be readying to make moves against Jabot? How will Jack react to it? Is it time for the Abbott brothers to join hands against Victor and Cane? Stay tuned to know more.

