When The Terminal List, based on Jack Carr’s 2018 novel, premiered on Prime Video in 2022, it failed to impress several critics, earning a modest 40% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes (Source: RT). However, the Chris Pratt-led action thriller struck the right chord with the audiences, earning a stellar 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and a strong 7.9/10 IMDb rating (Source: IMDb).

Fight for what matters. Stream The Terminal List: Dark Wolf – August 27 on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/oaqWb0fmtn — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) July 31, 2025

Now, Prime Video has returned with The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, the second installment in the franchise. While the first season centered on Chris Pratt’s James Reece, the new chapter shifts focus to Ben Edwards, played by Taylor Kitsch. The big question: how does Dark Wolf fare against Season 1 on Rotten Tomatoes? Let’s take a look.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf vs. Season 1 – Rotten Tomatoes Critics’ Scores Compared

At the time of writing, Dark Wolf holds a 67% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes (Source: RT), a clear improvement over the first season’s 40%. That said, the rating may shift as additional reviews are added to the platform. It also remains to be seen whether the latest installment can win over audiences as strongly as Season 1 did.

What’s The Terminal List: Dark Wolf All About

Co-created by Jack Carr and David DiGilio, Dark Wolf serves as a prequel to The Terminal List, delving into the origin story of Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch). The series follows his action-packed journey from serving as a Navy SEAL to becoming a CIA operative, while exploring the personal motivations behind his choices and the darker realities of modern warfare.

Alongside Taylor Kitsch in the lead, Chris Pratt reprises his role as U.S. Navy SEAL James Reece in a guest appearance. The cast also features Tom Hopper in a pivotal role.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf – Episodes Release Schedule

The prequel consists of seven episodes in total. The first three are already streaming on Amazon Prime Video, with the remaining four dropping weekly until the season finale on September 24, 2025.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf – Official Trailer

For more such stories, check out TV updates.

Must Read: Thalaivan Thalaivii OTT Verdict: Vijay Sethupathi Matches Dhanush’s Brilliance To Enter Top 10 Non Netflix Debuts Of 2025

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News