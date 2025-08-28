When Wednesday first hit Netflix in 2022, Jenna Ortega’s icy delivery wasn’t just a skit. Off-screen, she was quietly reshaping the show. The young actor revealed she often reworked her own dialogue, cutting lines she thought didn’t match Wednesday’s sharp, stoic core.

Her refusal to play into the show’s teen-romance angles sparked debate, especially a triangle she flatly rejected as “nonsense.” That choice triggered headlines, drew heat from writers, but eventually placed her in a far stronger seat: producer. With Wednesday Season 2, Ortega now directs the darker course of Nevermore Academy itself.

Jenna Ortega’s Role In Reshaping Wednesday

Ortega first shared her behind-the-scenes struggle in an interview with Vanity Fair. She admitted, “Her being in a love triangle? It made no sense. There was a line about a dress she has to wear for a school dance, and she says, ‘Oh my god I love it. Ugh, I can’t believe I said that. I literally hate myself.’ I had to go, ‘No.’ There were times on that set where I even became almost unprofessional in a sense where I just started changing lines.”

The Scream star also mentioned that this led to some tension with the writers. They were surprised when scenes were changed, and the performer would have to explain why she made those changes. However, the timing of her comments caused some backlash. Soon after, Hollywood writers went on strike, and some felt her words disrespected their work. Some writers made jokes or criticized her online. Others called her entitled or unprofessional, comparing her to other actors known for being difficult.

Later, in a reflective conversation, Jenna Ortega clarified that her delivery, not her concerns, created the storm. “To be fair. I think I probably could have been… I probably could have used my words better in describing all of that. I think, oftentimes, I’m such a rambler,” she said. She added that the public backlash felt “dystopian,” explaining how she sometimes felt like “a caricature of myself” as online commentary spun out of control.

Jenna Ortega choreographed this dance scene in Wednesday herself.

Jenna Ortega Earned More Creative Power With Wednesday Season 2

What came next was unexpected. Rather than silencing her, the network gave her more authority. When Netflix confirmed Wednesday Season 2, Ortega was announced as both a producer and lead actor. That role gave her early access to creative planning – from script notes and character arcs to the overall tone of the season.

It was the platform she had lacked in Season 1, transforming her from an actor revising lines to a voice helping set the blueprint. Jenna Ortega’s influence now sits at the center of Wednesday. What began as on-the-spot edits has turned into creative leadership, setting the series on a more haunting and focused path for Season 2.

