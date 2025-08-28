Crunchyroll has a new series leading its charts, and Solo Leveling is no longer holding the crown. Gachiakuta, which made its anime debut in July, has steadily climbed in viewership and now sits at the top of Crunchyroll’s global Top TV Shows list as of August 27, 2025, per Flixpatrol. It also holds the top spot on the platform’s Most Popular anime list, ahead of One Piece and Kaiju No. 8.

Solo Leveling has dropped out of both the top 10 and the top 20 in the Most Popular list on Crunchyroll. At the time of writing, it is currently sitting at number 66, between My Hero Academia and Aharen-sa wa Hakaranei. Still, the series continues to attract viewers.

What's your opinion on Gachiakuta? pic.twitter.com/xiqDhmxj46 — Anime Tweets (@AnimexTwts) August 27, 2025

Solo Leveling’s Rise & Sudden Fall in Rankings

Earlier this year, Solo Leveling had the spotlight. It collected awards, including Anime of the Year at the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, and was even highlighted in a Sony presentation. Plans for a live-action version were also confirmed, with actor Byeon Woo-seok cast in the lead. Yet its hold on the top has weakened over the past few months, as other titles gained traction. Takopi’s Original Sin shook things up with high IMDb scores, and now Gachiakuta has taken over the role of challenger.

What Is Gachiakuta About?

The story of Gachiakuta is drawn from Kei Urana’s manga. Its main character, Rudo Surebre, voiced by Aoi Ichikawa in Japanese and Bryson Baugus in English, is wrongfully blamed for killing his foster father. He is cast into The Pit, a dumping ground for unwanted objects and people exiled by the wealthy Sphereites. In that place, he becomes part of a group known as the Cleaners, who fight against wandering Trash Beasts. Rudo discovers his own ability to bring objects to life and wield them in combat, which reshapes his place in this harsh world.

Seven episodes of Gachiakuta are currently available, with the eighth and final episode of the season scheduled for release at the end of August 2025. The manga is also running strong, with 15 volumes published in Japanese and seven volumes released in English. On MyAnimeList, the series holds a score of 8.03, though it has yet to gather reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

Both Gachiakuta and Solo Leveling remain available to stream on Crunchyroll, marking a shift in which series anime fans are most drawn to right now.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: KPop Demon Hunters OTT Verdict (Week 10): Beats Red Notice, Becoming The Most-Viewed Movie On Netflix

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News