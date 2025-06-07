Kaiju No. 8 fans are experiencing mixed emotions this week. On one hand, the anime is gaining momentum as viewers are slowly getting pulled deeper into Kafka Hibino’s monstrous world. The first season has made quite an impression, and anticipation is high for the second season, which drops next month. However, while anime-only fans are getting comfortable, manga readers have been hit with a tough revelation.

Kaiju No. 8 Manga Nears Its Final Chapter

According to Crunchyroll, Shonen Jump+ confirmed that Naoya Matsumoto’s popular manga will end very soon. Only two more chapters remain before the story officially wraps up at Chapter 129. That means the next release on June 20 will be the second-last one.

Matsumoto stated, “As of the release of the 13th manga volume on July 4, ‘Kaiju No. 8’ has exceeded 15 million copies printed in Japan! It’s with the support of so many readers, both those who have been reading the manga for a long time and those who have newly started after watching the anime, we have been able to accumulate such a large number of readers! I am truly grateful to all of you.” He added, “Though the story might be reaching its peak, I will continue to draw ‘Kaiju No. 8’ with all my might, so please continue to support the series!”

Kaiju No. 8 Anime Has A Long Road Ahead

Even though the manga is ending, there’s still hope on the horizon. The anime adaptation has barely scratched the surface, covering only around 30 chapters so far. This means it has left nearly a hundred chapters untouched, which is enough to fuel four or five more seasons, depending on how the episodes are paced. Some story arcs might even demand more time and stretch the show’s lifespan beyond initial expectations.

As things stand now, there has been no word from Matsumoto or Shonen Jump+ about any manga spin-offs or continuation plans. However, considering how big the franchise has grown, the idea of side stories or alternate timelines showing up later wouldn’t feel far-fetched. Series like My Hero Academia ended up branching off, and Kaiju No. 8 might follow the same path if there’s enough demand.

For now, fans can look forward to July 19, when the anime returns with Season 2.

