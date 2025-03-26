Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment are releasing the highly anticipated omnibus film Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon in Indian theatres on April 11, 2025.

In a monster-ridden Japan, Kafka Hibino works as part of a cleanup crew tasked with disposing of defeated Kaiju. After reuniting with his childhood friend Mina Ashiro, who is now a prominent figure in the elite Anti-Kaiju Defense Force, Kafka rekindles his dream of joining the Force. However, fate takes a strange turn when he unexpectedly transforms into the powerful “Kaiju No. 8.”

With help from his junior colleague Reno Ichikawa, Kafka hides his monstrous identity while striving to pass the Defense Force exam and fulfill his dream of standing beside Mina. But when an intelligent Kaiju launches a surprise attack on a Defense Force base, Kafka must make a life-altering decision.

What to Expect from Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon

The omnibus film offers an action-packed recap of Season 1 while introducing an all-new original episode titled Hoshina’s Day Off.

Hoshina’s Day Off – A New Twist!

Amid the chaos of Kaiju battles, the Defense Force finally gets a rare day of peace. Reno, unfamiliar with free time after rigorous training, trails Hoshina to see how he spends his day off. Teaming up with Iharu, Reno embarks on a light-hearted mission that quickly spirals into unexpected chaos.

Watch the Trailer Here:

Prepare for an exciting blend of action, suspense, and humor when Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon hits Indian theatres this April!

