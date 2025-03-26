It seems like Snow White’s fate has been decided, and it is headed for a tragic end at the box office. The film not only failed to land within the projected range in the United States, but it also witnessed a sharp fall at the box office on its first Monday itself. It is a big-budget movie; hence, this steep fall is unhealthy for its overall cinema run. Keep scrolling for more.

It has been awarded a B+ on CinemaScore, and the Rotten Tomatoes rating includes a 42% score from the critics and 74% from the audience. The film’s fate depends on the walk-ins and on-spot bookings, that is, the over-the-counter ticket sales. However, mixed word-of-mouth is also hampering it. Not to forget, the film was shrouded in controversies before release.

From Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot’s performances to the CGI depiction of the seven dwarfs, everything has received mixed to negative reviews. The change in this Disney classic’s narrative is also one reason people are refraining from watching it in theatres. Amidst that, trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report revealed Snow White witnessed a sharp decline of 74.5% on Monday from Sunday. It collected $2.6 million on its 1st Monday, which is higher than Maleficent 2’s $2.2 million but lower than Dumbo’s $2.9 million and Wonka’s $4 million.

The Disney live-action reimagining has hit the $44.8 million cume in the United States and is expected to hit the $50 million mark this weekend. But reaching the $100 million milestone will be a task for the film. Next Friday, Jason Momoa’s videogame-based film, A Minecraft Movie, will be released. It is among one of the anticipated movies of this year.

Rachel Zegler’s film collected $42.2 million at the box office in North America on its opening weekend. Its overseas cume stands at $43.9 million, and thus, the worldwide cume has reached the $88.6 million mark. It was expected to open with a $100 million or more collection globally but failed to even earn $90 million. The Disney fairytale is currently running in 4,200 locations in North America.

Snow White was released in theatres on March 21. You can also check out our review of the film here.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

