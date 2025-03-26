The Chinese juggernaut Ne Zha 2 is spreading its wings in different places. It is set to open in Japan in IMAX theatres but is earning winning numbers only from the previews. A new IMAX trailer has also been released, and the film has subtitles in Chinese, English, and Japanese. Keep scrolling for more.

The animated feature continues the tale of Ao Bing and Ne Zha, characters derived from traditional Chinese mythology. The movie dealt with themes of self-determination and battling with injustice, which has always resonated with the audience. It has surpassed major Hollywood studio biggies to become the 5th highest-grossing film ever. The Ne Zha sequel is the first animation to earn this collection at the worldwide box office. After crossing the $20 million mark in the United States, it also achieved a new title.

Globally, Ne Zha 2 has already earned over $150 million in IMAX theatres since its release in January. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the Ne Zha sequel is gearing up to release in Japan. The report reveals that the Chinese and English subbed versions of the movies have been running previews since March 14. The Japanese subbed version will begin previews on April 2. These are all in the IMAX format. The film will hit the screens in Japan next Friday and is expected to earn favorable collections in its run.

According to the report, Ne Zha 2’s Chinese and English subbed versions have already collected $675K from the previews, which began a few days back. The sequel will hit the Japanese IMAX theatres on April 4, 2025.

Meanwhile, in China, the animated movie grossed a solid $4 million over 125K screenings on its 8th Sunday, and with that, it collected $2.07 billion there. The worldwide box office has now reached the $2.11 billion cume. In the United States, the Ne Zha sequel grossed $20.6 million in just thirty-eight days, becoming the 7th international animation overall. It has also become the highest-grossing non-English-dubbed international animation ever in North America. The film is now nearing the end of its theatrical run.

Ne Zha 2 was released in China on January 29, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Mufasa: The Lion King Worldwide Box Office: Inches Away From Hitting The $720 Million Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News