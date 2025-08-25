Season three of The Summer I Turned Pretty is getting pretty heated and dramatic as the blunder wedding is about to unfold and fans are waiting to see it explode. Fans are excited to see the wedding being called off and Belly finding herself in Paris before reuniting with Conrad soon after.

The recent episode of the teen drama saw some intense scenes including Conrd confessing that he still loves Belly after finding out that Jeremiah cheated on her. Here’s how fans reacted to the episode and the thoughts they shared online after watching the storyline unfold on Amazon Prime.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Fan Reactions to Episode 7

For the unversed, the seventh episode sees the bachelor and bachelorette parties as the unfortunate, unneeded wedding between Belly and Jeremiah looms closer. The girls gang includes Belly, Taylor, Anika and momentarily Denise. The girls drink and dance in the club, getting lost to the music.

Belly tries to enjoy by letting loose but just cannot stop thinking about her moments with Conrad. Her mind reels with every memory of him and she rushes to the bathroom where she accepts that she has only ever pictured Conrad at her wedding. She recalls how he has always been there for her.

On the other hand, Conrad finds out that Jeremiah cheated on Belly not too long ago and is furious at him. When he sees Belly, he tells her about it and is surprised to find out that she knew and is still marrying him. During their intense chat, he confesses that he still loves her and never truly stopped.

Belly is shocked and lashes out at Conrad as she realizes it’s too late to fix things. She has a breakdown and cries to sleep dreading the wedding. One user felt, “Your bff is high in the club watching Conrad edits in her head and you’re telling her to CONTINUE THE WEDDING?” referring to Taylor.

Another felt, “Belly to Conrad while he’s sleeping: There’s only ever been you. Belly when picturing her wedding day: I only ever pictured Conrad.” A third said, “The boy who said there will always be something between Belly and Conrad is about to find out that there will indeed always be something.”

“Here he comes world, be extremely mean to him,” they added, referring to Jeremiah. A fourth said, “All it takes is for Conrad to appear in her eyesight and that ship goes downhill…. this will NEVER be a real love triangle, it’s always been Conrad!” referring to Belly and Conrad being the real lovers.

