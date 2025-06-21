Within a matter of weeks, the third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty will be out for the fans to enjoy. The book to series adaptation has been massively loved by fans around the world, and season three is based on the third and final book in the novels by Jenny Han, thus being the last one.

But that doesn’t mean there can’t be more content in the same universe. With so many characters and the author herself being involved in how the series turns out, fans should definitely hope for more. Here’s when each new episode of the show will be released and what we know of its future.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Full Episode Release Schedule

Season three of The Summer I Turned Pretty will air the first two episodes on the day of premiere, with the rest of the 9 episodes releasing weekly.

The new season of the show kicks off with a double premiere, as Episodes 1 and 2 will be released on July 16, 2025. The following episodes will drop weekly: Episode 3 on July 23, 2025 Episode 4 on July 30, 2025 Episode 5 on August 6, 2025 Episode 6 on August 13, 2025 Episode 7 on August 20, 2025 Episode 8 on August 27, 2025 Episode 9 on September 3, 2025 and Episode 10 on September 10, 2025. The season will wrap up with Episode 11, the finale, arriving on September 17, 2025.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Will There Be More?

Even though it is expected that season three will end the series since it is based on the last book of the novel trilogy, Amazon Prime Video has plans to expand the successful show and already revealed the same in 2023.

During a conversation with Deadline two years ago, Vernon Sanders, the head of television at Amazon said, “I will say, stay tuned, but Jenny’s got some exciting surprises. So we’re thrilled about season 3, and she’s got a vision for more,” since this was when the third season was announced.

He shared, “It had been one of our goals for years to have that defining show for that audience. So we’re just over the moon.. This show is going to continue to be a huge centerpiece for us, and we absolutely have plans to continue building it. Jenny’s got great vision for where she wants to go with all of it, but we’re already hard at work developing complementary pieces.”

Vernon also mused about how important it was to stay true and faithful to the adaptation because it can be a tricky thing since “people come to these adaptations with such expectations.” He then proceeded to add, “It’s so important to work closely with the authors” since “it’s their creation.”

*The Summer I Turned Pretty, book spoilers*

For the unversed, The Summer I Turned Pretty is a love triangle between Belly Conklin and the brothers Conrad Fisher and Jeremiah Fisher. As per the books, Belly ends up with Conrad, the love of her life, no matter what.

