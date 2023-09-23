Jenny Han is one of the most popular writers among fiction fans, and the characters she has given us over the years, especially fictional MEN, are beyond our imagination. We’re very thankful to Prime Video for giving us Gavin Casalegno, who plays the role of Jeremiah in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty,’ he was primarily the reason why I finished three books in a week, only to get my heart broken (it’s okay, it wasn’t his fault, Belly deserved to be with Connie; you possibly can’t argue with me on that) but it’s okay, sorry for the spoiler alert guys. Where there’s love, there’s always pain, but Gavin is one ‘Haseen Dard’ which we wouldn’t mind taking, IYKYK. Haha!

Gavin became an overnight sensation after the show became successful, and the internet was divided into Team Jeremiah and Team Conrad. And before you make a choice, we’ll help you with his thirst trap photos on Instagram, which makes this working Saturday bearable for some reason.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gavin Casalegno (@gavincasalegno)

Brown hair and blue eyes? Ugh, kill me already, please. Gavin Casalegno is the reason why girls like Taylor Swift write songs (the good ones, obviously). He gracefully fits in with the lyrics of ‘Lover’, and the ivory coloured outfit only enhances his facial features and his jawline could cut a glass clean. The shoes add a twist to his formal look, and those eyes chico; they never lie!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gavin Casalegno (@gavincasalegno)

Okay, now that we have already discussed his facial features, let’s move on to the best and most obvious part about him: his ripped physique. From his height to those veins popping out of his hands, something is happening in my uterus, and I can’t help it look at his beautiful face. T-shirt and trousers is always a great combination, and The Summer I Turned Pretty star never misses out on an opportunity to make a statement with his fashion sense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gavin Casalegno (@gavincasalegno)

I love men in formal, but there’s something about men in casuals that I can’t let go of. And especially men wearing pastel-coloured shirts, it’s the best ever fashion trend to exist, and I can’t thank the designers enough for it. Gavin Casalegno pairs a blue pastel blue-coloured shirt with denim jeans and Converse; the rest, he’s so effortlessly flawless he doesn’t even need to do anything more than that but pose.

His smile is so precious; we all deserve fictional yet real and relatable men who make us believe in love at first sight.

What are your thoughts on Gavin Casalegno’s fashion sense, and which is your favourite look from above? Tell us in the space below.

