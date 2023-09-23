Ryan Gosling has indeed set the record straight with what a man written by a woman looks like with his character Ken in Barbie. Months after the movie’s release, the actor is still high on his Kenergy and exuded the same during his latest fashionable appearance at Gucci’s show in Milan. We are a fan of the actor’s fashion A-game and he recently left us drooling as he stepped out in an outfit that was a blend of casual and formal attire.

The actor has been in the industry for over two decades and enjoys a massive fan following. The Oscar-nominated star has left everyone in awe of his acting skills with Ken and is now set to fight for the Best Actor in Supporting Role category at the upcoming Academy Awards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is that time of the year when luxury fashion brands put up an extraordinary show in Milan. During the latest Gucci SS24 show in Milan Fashion Week, Ryan Gosling, the brand’s global ambassador, turned up in the most stylish attire. The actor opted for a basic white t-shirt with black pants, and paired the look with a black moto bomber jacket.

The Barbie star exuded cool Ken vibes as he stunned in the look which was well accessorised. He wore a gold chain over the t-shirt and protected his eyes with brown sunglasses. Ryan Gosling put on black loafers with gold accents to complete his dashing look. Well, there was one element from the Margot Robbie starrer that he fashioned during his latest appearance, a black and gold vintage Tag Heuer Carrera watch. It was one of the three timepieces that the actor wore in the movie. For the unversed, he has been the ambassador for the band since 2021.

With his blonde hair, beard, and beautiful smile, the La La Land star indeed melts our hearts. Check out his look making rounds on Twitter here:

Ryan Gosling at the Gucci SS24 show. pic.twitter.com/dWbPC0QDmJ — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 22, 2023

ryan gosling the man that you are pic.twitter.com/7zBzmrjPlS — dri (@goswatts) September 22, 2023

his “49% a woman” is showing pic.twitter.com/8dF4CBRahB — ryan gosling‼️IMAX SPOILER (@aaw_ryangosling) September 22, 2023

Let us know your views on this Ken’s look from the Gucci show in the space below.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Cara Delevingne Once Went Braless Underneath A Classic White Shirt Playing Peak-A-B**b With Her Fans & We Can’t Stop Humming ‘Body On Me’ In Our Heads!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News