"Taylor Swift Understands Love Stories" Says Jenny Han While Talking About Singer's Connection With This Summer I Turned Pretty

Amazon Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty, is a coming-of-age series that will make you wish to have your own beachy summer fairy tale. Released on 17th June, fans quickly fell in love with its relatable characters, fun beachy vibe, heart touching friendships, the summer nostalgia and the heartthrob lead actors that force us to root for all of them, despite the internal conflicts in the story! And perfectly tying all these elements together was the soul-soothing soundtrack of the series, that added an extra flair to the entire summer vibe of the show.

The music of the show undoubtedly has a fanbase of its own. With the teaser featuring This Love from Taylor Swift, the show had set the bar too high since the beginning and did not disappoint until the series ended. Over the course of the show, popular Taylor tracks such as Lover, False God, The Way I Loved You, and Cruel Summer feature in pivotal scenes that feature Belly and her first love Conrad.

When the show’s writer and creator Jenny Han was asked why she chose Taylor Swift and her songs to be an integral part of The Summer I Turned Pretty, she said, “I think Taylor understands young womanhood in a way, and also love stories, and that means a lot to me as well.” Adding further she said, “I have been a fan for years. As I was writing the books, I was listening to her music. I was listening to ‘Fearless’. I almost dedicated the second book to her because she just has a way, I think with her storytelling ability. (Through her songs,) I just tap so quickly into the emotions I need while I’m writing. My biggest wish was to get one of her songs on the show, and because I knew it would mean a lot to the fans. They had been begging me for years, and so that was like the best gift to give them.”

The show features Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno, along with Jackie Chung and Rachel Blanchard in noteworthy roles. Watch all seven episodes of the first season exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

