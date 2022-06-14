Celebrities across the world are often judged on the basis of their looks. It comes with the part and parcel of their job. Back in 2013, Taylor Swift wore a figure-hugging Ralph Lauren gown at 39th Annual People’s Choice Awards with a plunging neckline flaunting her cleavage and got trolled for the same. Surgeons started speculating if she got breasts implants after her breakup rumours with Harry Styles came in. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Taylor is one of the fittest celebrities in the entertainment industry. From her posture to the way she walks to the way she carries herself, Swifties love everything about the singer. The ‘All Too Well’ singer has dated some of the most good looking and talented people over the years which also includes Harry who happens to be one of the most successful singers and actors in the world.

It was 2013, when Taylor Swift made a stunning appearance on the red carpet of 39th Annual People’s Choice Awards wearing a figure hugging white-coloured Ralph Lauren gown. Now, we have always been a fan of her fashion sense but she literally broke the internet with this cleavage revealing dress and surgeons thought that she had breast implants, according to the HuffPost.

Taylor Swift was already making headlines because of her alleged breakup with Harry Styles and well this was just a cherry on top to her haters.

Swift paired her Ralph Lauren dress with minimalistic jewellery and a chic hair do. Take a look at her picture here:

I'm not a fan of #TaylorSwift, but this white floor-length Ralph Lauren gown is just everything… pic.twitter.com/c98geP4N — ♢ RuffDiamond ♢ (@DiamondinDRuff) January 10, 2013

#TaylorSwift rocks a #RalphLauren floor length white gown at the People's Choice Awards. pic.twitter.com/ua7l8WPb — Jamalouki Mag (@JamaloukiMag) January 10, 2013

We love her style way too much.

What are your thoughts on fans netizens reacting to Taylor Swift’s cleavage and connecting it with her breakup with Harry Styles? Tell us in the comments below.

