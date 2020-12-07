Internet is in love with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan. Often the three-year-old toddler’s pictures go viral on social media. Now Arjun Kapoor has shared a picture of the little Nawab on Instagram, and Kareena feels he’s Ralph Lauren model.

Advertisement

Arjun Kapoor, who has been recently returned to Mumbai from Dalhousie, where he was shooting for Pavan Kirpalani’s film ‘Bhoot Police’ along with Saif. He shared a picture of the little Nawab on Instagram stories and asked his fans ‘Guess who?’. He also tagged Kareena on the post.

Advertisement

It wasn’t long enough for Kareena Kapoor Khan to respond her ‘Ki & Ka’ co-star with an answer calling her son Taimur a Ralph Lauren ‘model’ and we couldn’t agree with her more. Check out the pic below:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor returned to Mumbai on Sunday night after spending some time in Dalhousie, where she had joined Bhoot Police cast, Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The actress also shared a picture on social media from Palampur as she bid adieu to the beautiful hill station. In the photo, Bebo can be seen sporting a black and white checkered shirt with a cool pair of sunglasses. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, “Bye bye Palampur What a brilliant experience… and hello Mumbaiii… I’m coming home.” Take a look at the picture below:

Good Newwz actress has been keeping her fans updated all through her time in the hills. The actress also shared pictures and videos of Taimur at a pottery class in Dharamshala. Pictures of the mother-son duo making little pots went viral on social media.

Currently, Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting a second child with Saif and the couple had released an official statement a few months back.

Previously, Arjun Kapoor’s rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora was a part of the trip to Dharamshala with Bebo and Taimur. However, she returned to Mumbai after spending a few days with Arjun.

What do you think about Taimur Ali Khan’s picture? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Exclusive! Arshad Warsi On Golmaal 5 Shoot Update: “One Fine Day, Rohit Shetty Will Call…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube