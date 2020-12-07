Arshad Warsi is all set to explore the horror genre with Durgamati. The film starring Bhumi Pedenkar will witness its digital release on 11th December. But another film that fans can’t wait to get an update on, is Rohit Shetty directorial Golmaal 5.

Advertisement

Koimoi recently got into an exclusive conversation with Arshad. We spoke to the actor about his Durgamati co-star Bhumi Pednekar, Munnabhai 3 as well as Golmaal 5. The actor says that he doesn’t have an exact update about when the film is kick-starting but assumes how that would happen.

Advertisement

Arshad Warsi said, “I have no idea but what happens with Rohit (Shetty) is, one fine day we will get a call saying, ‘there’s a narration.’ We will all suddenly go there and there’s be narration and then they say, ‘okay we are starting shooting.’ This is what happens and we’ve done it so much that we know this is how it’ll work. So I’m quite sure ki waise hi hoga.”

Meanwhile, the actor also shared his doubts on Munnabhai 3 co-starring Sanjay Dutt. However, Arshad Warsi revealed that Rajkumar Hirani has as many as 3 brilliant scripts ready.

“Mai bata raha hu, IT IS NEVER GOING TO BE MADE (screams). I don’t think so and I’m fed up of answering this question and fed up of Raju telling me the script (laughing).’ He’s got three brilliant scripts, sitting and lying with him. He’s not doing anything about it. I told Sanju, ‘let’s just take the script and we’ll make it,” he shared.

On the professional front, Arshad Warsi was also recently announced to be a part of Bachchan Pandey. The film stars Akshay Kumar in lead and is being helmed by Farhad Samji.

Bachchan Pandey will mark the first collaboration of the Bollywood comedy kings – Arshad and Akshay Kumar.

Stay tuned for more such exclusive updates!

Must Read: Sonam Kapoor On Farmers’ Protest: “Fear Of Corruption Is Real”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube