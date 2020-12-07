The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill is creating a wave of reactions across the nation and ongoing farmers’ protest is a big proof. Apart from the on-field protest, social media platforms too have been flooded with tonnes of comments over the bill. Many celebs are coming out in support of the protest and the latest one to join the list is Sonam Kapoor.

It’s the very bill, due to which netizens witnessed a war of words between Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut. Not just both, but even other celebs are presenting their views on the bill. Recently, Sonam’s husband, Anand Ahuja took to Instagram to share cons of the bill, which was shared by his wife too.

Sonam Kapoor shared the Instagram story of Anand Ahuja’s post that reads, “Some people are supporting the protests, while others are supporting the bill changes… it’s ok to have differing opinions. The reason I shared these posts about the protests today is because I realized that while the idea behind “Free markets”/ letting farmers sell directly is understandable, the farmers; fears of no minimum price guarantee and the potential for private strong-holding and corruption are REAL. Protocols to avoid these outcomes NEED to be established before any changes are implemented.”

What are your thoughts on the note shared by Sonam Kapoor?

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh was spotted at Singhu border in the National Capital Region (NCR), extending support to the farmers agitating against the three new farm laws brought in by the central government. He urged the government to accept the demands of the farmer.

“I want to urge the government to accept the demand of farmers. I would also like to urge the media to support us, these farmers are sitting peacefully with their demands, please show that and support us,” Diljit said, addressing the farmers and the media. After addressing the crowd in Punjabi, Diljit shared his views in Hindi and said, “(I am) Talking in Hindi so you don’t have to Google.”

He urged the media to show how the farmers are sitting peacefully. “Show the reality. There is no khoon-kharaba (bloodshed),” he said.

