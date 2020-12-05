Mika Singh Requests His Fellow Punjabis To Stay Calm, Says “Kangana Ranaut Is Crazy”

Since the last couple of days, Kangana Ranaut has been receiving severe backlash following her comment on a 90 years old Sikh woman who participated in the ongoing farmers’ protest. From Swara Bhaskar to Diljit Dosanjh and Mika Singh, the Queen actress has been criticized by members of the entertainment world too.

After trolling her by calling her a ‘sherni’ yesterday, Mika asked her to help those doing their bit to provide for the needy. Now, the Aaj Ki Party singer has asked his fellow Punjabi to ignore her as she is crazy.

Mika Singh took to Twitter requesting all his Punjabi brothers to calm down. He wrote, “I request all my punjabi brothers to please calm down..We are not here to focus on @KanganaTeam I don’t have any personal issues with @KanganaTeam, she made a mistake and faced the reaction. Even though she hasn’t said sorry she deleted her tweet.”

I request all my punjabi brothers to please calm down..We are not here to focus on @KanganaTeam I don’t have any personal issues with @KanganaTeam, she made a mistake and faced the reaction. Even though she hasn’t said sorry she deleted her tweet. — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) December 4, 2020

He tweeted, “Saada intention hain to support our farmers, so let’s focus there. She is crazy, so let her live her life. Beta @KanganaTeam when target soft people like @karanjohar @RanveerOfficial @iHrithik or other celebs from Bollywood you get away with it but Puttar ji iss taraf mat aao.” (Our intention is to support our farmers so let’s focus there. When you target soft people like Karan, Ranveer, Hrithik and other, you get away with it – but child, don’t mess with us.)

Saada intention hain to support our farmers, so let’s focus there. She is crazy, so let her live her life. Beta @KanganaTeam when target soft people like @karanjohar @RanveerOfficial @iHrithik or other celebs from Bollywood you get away with it but Puttar ji iss taraf mat aao. https://t.co/sWS9WHtTSd — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) December 4, 2020

In the following tweet he wrote, “Aap apne betuke tweets karo we don’t have any problem par sadi gali bhulke vi na ana.” (You can continue tweeting your absurd tweets, we don’t have any problem. But by mistake also don’t cross us)

Aap apne betuke tweets karo we don’t have any problem par sadi gali bhulke vi na ana. https://t.co/d0TaS3sj6x — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) December 4, 2020

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut has been at the receiving end of fans and fraternity members after she, in a now-deleted tweet, misidentified the granny participating in the farmer protest as Bilkis Bano from the 2019 Shaheen Baug protest. Kangana made matters worse by mentioning in the tweet that the elderly lady is available to protest for Rs 100.

