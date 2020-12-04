Aditya Roy Kapur is signing some exciting projects lately. Known for his breakthrough film, Aashiqui 2, the actor has always been looked upon as a promising talent in Bollywood. Today, he surprised his fans as his first look poster from Om: The Battle Within was dropped. As expected, it made to social media trends and some are even comparing it with Tiger Shroff‘s Baaghi 3.
To be honest, as both aforementioned films belong to the same genre, their posters do resemble each other but to a certain extent. Just like Tiger, Aditya too shows dons a rugged and menacing look on first look poster. Both the actors are ripped and holds guns in hand. With such points making a resemblance, fans started trolling Om’s first look as a copy of Baaghi’s look.
Not just that, one Twitter user even called Aditya Roy Kapur’s Om: The Battle Within as a “rejected draft of Baaghi 4”. Check out some of Twitter reactions below.
1st Poster.#OmTheBattleWithin
not Happy with This poster&Looks also not up-to the Mark. waiting for Aditya Action&Hope this film make public Happy.
Why???
U CAN MAKE BETTER POSTER, THIS POSTER REMEMBRING ME BAGHI3 POSTER, SAME TO SAME THE ONLY DIFFERENCE #FACE.#AdityaRoyKapur pic.twitter.com/UEnaZRInT2
— R.We Ankesh Raj (@RWeAnkeshRaj4) December 4, 2020
#OmTheBattleWithin looks like a draft rejected for #Baaghi4. Miscasting.
— Bollywood Buff (@BollywoodBuff8) December 4, 2020
The poster looks like #AdityaRoyKapur taking part in real life Pubg, counterstrike or modern combat 5..!! Appears 2 be inspired from Bagghi 3 which was nothing but brainless action n some mediocre story line! Hope, #SanjanaSanghi doesn’t bear it! #OmTheBattleWithin #AhmedKhan pic.twitter.com/ZVmKILVxd4
— Tejas Pujare (@tejas_pujare) December 4, 2020
While excluding some negative reactions, Om: The Battle Within fetched mostly positive reactions. Check it out below.
#OMTheBattleWithin Can’t wait for the movie 😍😍👌👌
pic.twitter.com/ouCipMmqYk
— Riti (@KmRiti) December 4, 2020
Waiting for Teaser And Look Is amazing
#OMTheBattleWithin pic.twitter.com/u8jtL8cnqz
— Riti (@KmRiti) December 4, 2020
#OMTheBattleWithin
Aditya Roy kapoor looks so dashing@sanjanasanghi96 pic.twitter.com/9bPxwMMNL2
— 𝐕𝐢𝐧𝐢 (@ranbirvinita) December 4, 2020
Can’t wait for summer 2021 Aditya is coming @sanjanasanghi96 #OMTheBattleWithin pic.twitter.com/qwfTsDCdm5
— suraj (@Suraj1197) December 4, 2020
Speaking of the first look, Aditya Roy Kapur showcases a magnificently ripped physique with a macho demeanour, unlike any portrayal seen from him so far. The first look includes him wearing some war-ready attire with a machine gun in his hand. A face filled with rage and a chiselled body makes the poster an intriguing one.
Produced by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan, Om -The Battle Within is being helmed by Kapil Verma. It is slated to release during summer 2021.
