Aditya Roy Kapur is signing some exciting projects lately. Known for his breakthrough film, Aashiqui 2, the actor has always been looked upon as a promising talent in Bollywood. Today, he surprised his fans as his first look poster from Om: The Battle Within was dropped. As expected, it made to social media trends and some are even comparing it with Tiger Shroff‘s Baaghi 3.

To be honest, as both aforementioned films belong to the same genre, their posters do resemble each other but to a certain extent. Just like Tiger, Aditya too shows dons a rugged and menacing look on first look poster. Both the actors are ripped and holds guns in hand. With such points making a resemblance, fans started trolling Om’s first look as a copy of Baaghi’s look.

Not just that, one Twitter user even called Aditya Roy Kapur’s Om: The Battle Within as a “rejected draft of Baaghi 4”. Check out some of Twitter reactions below.

While excluding some negative reactions, Om: The Battle Within fetched mostly positive reactions. Check it out below.

Speaking of the first look, Aditya Roy Kapur showcases a magnificently ripped physique with a macho demeanour, unlike any portrayal seen from him so far. The first look includes him wearing some war-ready attire with a machine gun in his hand. A face filled with rage and a chiselled body makes the poster an intriguing one.

Produced by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan, Om -The Battle Within is being helmed by Kapil Verma. It is slated to release during summer 2021.

