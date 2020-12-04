Kangana Ranaut is in a Twitter war with a lot of celebrities including Diljit Dosanjh. It got nasty when the Manikarnika actress called the actor ‘Karan Johar Ka Paltu’ and later Dosanjh trolled her brutally and netizens came in support of the actor too. Singer Mika Singh also took a dig at the actress earlier today.

In his recent social media post, Mika said that he used to have immense support for Kangana but not anymore.

In a recent tweet, Mika Singh has taken a dig at Kangana Ranaut and wrote, “Par beta aapka target Kya hai ye tau samajh aaye, you are a talented beautiful girl aap acting karo na yar .. suddenly itni desh bhagti wo bhi twitter and news pe ..”

The singer continued in another tweet and wrote further, “you can join us we are providing 5 laks meals everyday to the needy people aap sirf 20 logo ke liye kuch kardo.. sherni banna aur vo bhi sirf news pe and twitter pe tau koi badi baat nahi… but anyway I am your great fan”

We wonder what Kangana Ranaut has to say to Mika Singh’s tweet.

Meanwhile, in his previous tweet earlier today, Mika wrote, “I used to have immense respect for @kanganaranaut , I even tweeted in support when her office was demolished. I now think I was wrong, Kangana being a woman you should show the old lady some respect. If you have any ettiquete then apologise. Shame on you.. #farmers.”

Mika’s post went viral in no time and people started showing their support to the singer’s statement in the comments section.

What are your views on Mika Singh’s latest tweet on Kangana Ranaut amid Diljit Dosanjh’s row? Tell us in the comments below.

