Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut got into a Twitter war recently and netizens have been hailing the Good Newwz actor for his fierce and quirky replies to the Manikarnika actress. Not just that, Kylie Jenner is also trending on Twitter because of the undying love that the Punjabi singer has multiple times expressed towards her.

It all started when Kangana took a dig at Bilkis Bano popularly known as Dadi of Shaheen Bagh in a tweet and celebrities and fans started slamming her for her disrespectful tweet.

We all know Diljit Dosanjh’s love for Kylie Jenner and that he often comments on her pictures in Punjabi. When the Good Newwz actor appeared on Koffee With Karan, he spoke about the same with Karan Johar too. Now, amid all the drama with Kangana Ranaut, netizens are impressed with Dosanjh’s quirky replies and one user commented, “@KylieJenner Hi, just wanted to let you know you missed out on Diljit Dosanjh.”

@KylieJenner Hi, just wanted to let you know you missed out on Diljit Dosanjh. — Akash Ghosh (@AkashGooner96) December 3, 2020

Another user commented, “Kylie’s loss she didn’t give Diljit any bhaav”. Haha!

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions here:

Haha, we are sure Kylie Jenner has got google translate on her phone though.

Kangana Ranaut’s reply to Diljit Dosanjh started this nasty fight when she tweeted, “Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? Stop this right now.”

Replying to her, Diljit in a series of tweets brutally trolled her and wrote, “Bolan Di Tameez Ni Tainu.. Kisey di Maa Bhen Nu.. Aurat Ho Ke Dujeyq Nu Tu 100 100 Rs. Wali das di an.. SADE PUNJAB DIAN MAAVA SADEY LAI RAB NE.. Eh tan Bhoonda De Khakhar nu Shedh Leya Tu.. PUNJABI GOOGLE KAR LI..”

Well, we really wish that Kylie Jenner notices Diljit Dosanjh soon and reply to his DMs.

