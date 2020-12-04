Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut lands up in another legal trouble as Shiromani Akali Dal has sent her a legal notice. Manjinder Singh Sirsa took to Twitter to announce that a legal notice has been sent to the Tanu Weds Manu actress for her insensitive remarks.

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut had taken a jibe at a 90 years old Sikh woman who had joined the farmers’ protest. Continue reading the article to know more.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted, “We have sent a legal notice to @KanganaTeam for her derogatory tweet calling the aged mother of a farmer as a woman available for Rs 100. Her tweets portray farmers protest as antinational We demand an unconditional apology from her for her insensitive remarks on farmers protest.”

We have sent a legal notice to @KanganaTeam for her derogatory tweet calling the aged mother of a farmer as a woman available for ₹100. Her tweets portray farmers protest as antinational We demand an unconditional apology from her for her insensitive remarks on farmers protest

Kangana Ranaut made headlines after her spat with Diljit Dosanjh on Twitter. After a series of nasty replies to each other, Kangana wrote, “I am with farmers, last year I activity promoted agroforestry and donated for the cause as well, I have been vocal about farmers exploitation and their problems also I worry a lot so prayed for resolves in this sector, which finally happened with this revolutionary bill.”

In her other Tweet, Kangana Ranaut added, “This Bill is going to transform farmers lives for better in many ways, I understand the anxiousness and effect of many rumours but I am certain government will address all doubts, please be patient. I am with my farmers and people of Punjab hold a special place in my heart.”

Kangana Ranaut concluded, “My request to Farmers across the nation is don’t let any communists/Khalistani tukde gangs hijack your protests. Latest reports suggest that the talks with the authorities are yielding results. I wish everyone all the best. Hope peace n faith prevails in the nation again, Jai Hind.”

What’s your take on Kangana Ranaut getting legal notice by Shiromani Akali Dal? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

