Actress Kangana Ranaut is in the eye of the storm once again owing to her recent comments about the farmer protest in North India. The Manikarnika actress has since then been in a war of words with social media users and actors like Diljit Dosanjh, Himashi Khurrana & more.
In case your unaware – which we seriously doubt -in a now-deleted tweet, Ranaut had misidentified an old lady in the Farmer’s Protest and said that she was a protestor on hire and is available for Rs 100. The aged lady in question is Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Bano, and people aren’t happy.
Yesterday, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh took a dig at Kangana Ranaut. He shared a video of who Bilkis Bano aka Mahinder Kaur in his tweet. Now, the Manikarnika actress has responded to it saying, “Jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin.”
Following this respond, Kangana Ranaut has started trending on Twitter as Diljit Dosanjh and netizens have commented on her tweet. Diljit in a series of tweets has fired Kangana and netizens have mixed reactions to the same.
Now hashtags like #कंगना_चुपचाप_माफी_माँग is trending on social media. One user wrote, “I am sure Kangana is going to remember #DiljitDosanjh for the rest of her life.” Another tweeted, “Kangana sometimes calls farmers a traitor So sometimes you say the wrong word about a woman Kangana calls herself a nationalist, So why doesn’t she come out in support of farmers today After all, how long will it be arbitrary We all demand” A third wrote, “Hypocricy ke bhe seema hote hai”
I am sure Kangana is going to remember #DiljitDosanjh for the rest of her life. #कंगना_चुपचाप_माफी_माँग pic.twitter.com/DXQcpeulF5
— Ahmed Shaikh 🏹 (@Ashaikhalam) December 3, 2020
Kangana sometimes calls farmers a traitor
So sometimes you say the wrong word about a woman
Kangana calls herself a nationalist,
So why doesn’t she come out in support of farmers today
After all, how long will it be arbitrary
We all demand#कंगना_चुपचाप_माफी_माँग pic.twitter.com/zI19il8DAN
— 🤩 🤩 मिस्टर खान 🤩 🤩 (@MohdUmair00786) December 3, 2020
Now who did this?
😂😂😂😂😂#कंगना_चुपचाप_माफी_माँग pic.twitter.com/nQU7hINko0
— Rofl Kamra 2.0 (@Rofl_Kamra) December 3, 2020
#सब_पर_भारी_कंगना #कंगना_चुपचाप_माफी_माँग Fearless man Diljit @diljitdosanjh gives a perfect reply to aunty kangana on tweeter we support you diljit paaji pic.twitter.com/E9rdKdS3QV
— kissankabeta (@Devilwearprada0) December 3, 2020
Hypocricy ke bhe seema hote hai@KanganaTeam
#कंगना_चुपचाप_माफी_माँग pic.twitter.com/Cj8ndAeAoz
— Aditya kapoor (@Aditya62776420) December 3, 2020
Some other tweets with this hashtag read, “Remember @KanganaTeam whom you are talking to. The G.O.A.T @diljitdosanjh Jitne log tumhe jante hai utne to bande ke Fans h worldwide.” Another read, “This is how Punjab stands against any danger or any pollutant like @KanganaTeam, who tries to disturb our culture or peace. @diljitdosanjh u hav proved that u r really GOAT Raised fist” A third wrote, “What a flourishing career she had, but idk why she chose to be a 2 rupee BJP troll and a casteist Islamophobe”
What a flourishing career she had, but idk why she chose to be a 2 rupee BJP troll and a casteist Islamophobe. @KanganaTeam #कंगना_चुपचाप_माफी_माँग https://t.co/jigaOjL3C0 pic.twitter.com/4El9OZ8HtD
— The Warrior (@optimusprim341) December 3, 2020
Remember @KanganaTeam whom you are talking to. The
G.O.A.T @diljitdosanjh
Jitne log tumhe jante hai utne to bande ke Fans h worldwide.#कंगना_चुपचाप_माफी_माँग#DiljitDosanjh pic.twitter.com/QEt1cpiT9d
— Yogesh Verma (@itsyogesh11) December 3, 2020
Kanaga waiting for Team IT cell to rescue her from Diljit attack. #कंगना_चुपचाप_माफी_माँग pic.twitter.com/UqgWoGe4oj
— Usman Ansari (@Usmanansari780) December 3, 2020
This is how Punjab stands against any danger or any pollutant like @KanganaTeam , who tries to disturb our culture or peace. @diljitdosanjh u hav proved that u r really GOAT ✊#DiljitDosanjh#कंगना_चुपचाप_माफी_माँग pic.twitter.com/Up4hmwNokL
— Hari Meena 🏹 (@Hari_Orada) December 3, 2020
This is what happened today..😂@diljitdosanjh to @KanganaTeam
#कंगना_चुपचाप_माफी_माँग pic.twitter.com/taFycCv21l
— Տմղղվ🎭 (@Humorousunny) December 3, 2020
All of us to @iSidhuMooseWala :#DiljitDosanjh #कंगना_चुपचाप_माफी_माँग pic.twitter.com/qMaTml6LIG
— Justice Goswami (@ChichaJustice) December 3, 2020
#DiljitDosanjh#DiljitDosanjh vs #KanganaRanaut #कंगना_चुपचाप_माफी_माँग
Kangana replying with her nonsense to Diljit even after getting knocked out completely : pic.twitter.com/a6T23k9f7u
— Priyesh Tripathi (@Priyesh7518) December 3, 2020
Kangana after seeing this tag:#कंगना_चुपचाप_माफी_माँग pic.twitter.com/UO7TnjQjb1
— 𝐁𝐀𝐓𝐌𝐀𝐍 (@beingsaud27) December 3, 2020
What are your thoughts on the ongoing argument between Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh? Let us know in the comments.
