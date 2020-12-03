Bhumi Pednekar is finally leading a solo film, that too in the horror genre. Isn’t that super exciting? We’re talking about Durgavati, which is an Akshay Kumar production. The film also stars Arshad Warsi, Karan Kapadia, Jisshu Sengupta amongst others. As most know, it is a remake of Telugu film Bhaagamathie that starred Anushka Shetty in the titular role.

Koimoi recently got into an exclusive conversation with Bhumi who spilt a lot of beans. The actress spoke about how she’s scared of watching horror films herself. But what grabbed our eyeballs is her legit response to comparison with Anushka’s portrayal in Bhaagamathie.

Asked if she’s ready for the comparisons with Anushka Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar said, “Oh yea, of course. 100%. Also, I know that Anushka has a great fan following in her world. It is very natural for comparisons to happen and I’m absolutely okay and comfortable with it.”

Bhumi Pednekar continued, “I have tried to do my version of the character and that’s the newness that we bring in. All of the actors, it’s just not me. Every actor has their tried to portray their way of what they think of the film requires, that’s the newness that we bring in. I do hope that all the fans of Bhaagamathie do watch Durgamati and they enjoy it.

That’s not it! Bhumi also revealed her experience of watching the Anushka Shetty starrer. She said, “When I had watched Bhaagamathie, I’d really enjoyed the film and Anushka was fantastic in the film. I hope people say the say about me after they watch Durgavati.”

The Pati Patni Aur Who actress also described it as the ‘role of a lifetime.’ She said, “For any girl, this is the role of a lifetime. Because such roles aren’t really written for women. You’ll never see a woman helm a film which has action, drama, emotion, romance, suspense – there’s larger than life, massy appeal to the film. You don’t really see that happen.”

Well, we’re super excited to see Bhumi Pednekar in Durgamati which releases on 11th December on Amazon Prime Video. How about you?

